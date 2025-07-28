Man arrested after officer-involved shooting identified

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police arrested Dominic Gage Martinez, 21, after the officer-involved shooting on Embassy Drive Sunday afternoon.

Officials charged Martinez with a felony count of aggravated assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing and assault against a household member.

"About 3:40 p.m. Sunday, July 27, 2025, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a possible domestic incident involving Martinez on the 1900 block of Embassy Drive," a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson explained. "The reporting party indicated Martinez was armed with a firearm and was threatening to shoot someone."

During the confrontation that followed, an officer fired at least one shot, police say. The officers were then able to take Martinez into custody.

Emergency crews took Martinez to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police officials say Martinez had suffered "non-gunshot, non-life-threatening injuries he obtained while being taken into custody." After he was discharged from the hospital, officials booked him into the Dona Ana County Detention Center, where he is now being held without bond.

"The officer was not injured and was placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol for such an incident," police said. Now the Officer-involved Incident Task Force is investigating. Police will hold a news conference to provide more information at 10 AM Thursday, July 31, 2025.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 27, 2025): An officer with the Las Cruces Police Department is on administrative leave as the Officer-involved Task Force investigates a shooting Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the 1900 block of Embassy Drive in Las Cruces just after 3:40 p.m. Officers responded to a "possible domestic incident". When officers arrived they found of of the "parties" had a firearm.

According to Las Cruces Police, their preliminary investigation revealed the officer "discharged his duty issued firearm before a non-lethal use of force was used to take the subject down."

The man was taken into an area hospital by police with what police are describing as non-gunshot, non-life-threatening injuries related to being put into custody.

Charges are pending against the man.

The officer is on administrative leave while the investigation is on-going as is usual in these cases.

Police say a portion of Embassy Drive and Hoagland Avenue are closed due to the investigation and will reopen once the investigation is complete.

The Officer-involved incident Task Force is made up by members of the New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office, and the New Mexico State University Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.