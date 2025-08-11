Man killed in crash on Dyer identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the man killed in the crash at Dyer and Sanders on Saturday as Antonio De La Cruz, 44.

"The Special Traffic Investigations unit was called to assist," police officials said. "The initial investigation revealed that De La Cruz was stopped behind a vehicle on Dyer for an unknown reason. He drove around the car while the traffic signal was still red and made a left turn onto Sanders, striking a tree."

ORIGINAL STORY (August 9, 2025): El Paso Police say members of the Special Traffic Investigation unit responded to Dyer and Sanders in Northeast El Paso Saturday afternoon to investigate a crash.

One person received serious injuries after his truck hit a tree and he went through the windshield, according to El Paso Fire.

El Paso Police have closed the intersection while STI conducts their investigation.

The crash was reported at 3:54 p.m.