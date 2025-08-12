CBP helicopter rescues hikers stranded in Franklin, Organ mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection helped rescue two hikers in the Borderland area this weekend.

A rescue in the Franklin Mountains

El Paso County Search and Rescue called CBP for a "helicopter hoist rescue" in the Franklin Mountains this weekend.

Courtesy: CBP

The crews helped save a dehydrated hiker in the Franklin Mountains on Saturday, August 9, 2025. CBP sent in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with a hoist lift Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy: CBP

The helicopter hovered 50 feet above the hiker, lowered a rescue specialist to the ground, and hoisted the hiker up into the helicopter. The hiker then received treatment at a local hospital.

Hiker rescued in the Organ Mountains

The UH-60 Black Hawk then got called over to the Organ Mountains, where New Mexico State Police were helping a hiker suffering from chest pains and numb fingers.

Courtesy: CBP

The helicopter picked up a local fire department Emergency Medical Technician on the way. It spent about 30 minutes searching for the hiker, who was stranded in a mountain valley at approximately 8,300 feet above sea level.

The helicopter lowered the rescue specialist to the ground, then hoisted the specialist and the hiker back up into the helicopter.

"After evaluation by the EMT, the decision was made to land the aircraft on a road to transfer the patient to an ambulance for transport to a local hospital," CBP officials explained.

BACK-TO-BACK SAR EXCLUSIVE: Watch as El Paso Air Branch UH-60 crew rescues a dehydrated hiker in the Franklin Mountains Saturday. The crew hoisted the hiker and transported him to a nearby road where an ambulance was waiting to transport for further care. #SavingLives #AMO #UH60 pic.twitter.com/BB7w83dN5t — CBP AMO (@CBPAMO) August 12, 2025

CBP released the video of the rescues on X. Watch the videos in the player above.

Update: Hiker was airlifted off the mountain by CBP Helicopter and transferred to an ambulance. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Update: El Paso Fire reports that COMSAR helped two hikers down the mountain. A male hiker is currently receiving fluids and medical treatment. The hiker is expected to be airlifted to an area hospital for further treatment. Hiker appears to be suffering from heat exhaustion, according to El Paso Fire. CBP Helicopter is on scene and will help with airlifting the patient. The other two hikers were not injured, but were part of the group hiking.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 9, 2025): Members of the El Paso Fire Department's Combined Search and Rescue team are responding to Mundy's Gap to help a hiker.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. when fire dispatch received a call about a hiker needing assistance.

Mundy's Gap is a 3.9 mile trail that is considered "very challenging" and takes about two hours to complete. It is popular with mountain bikers, hikers, and area bird watchers.