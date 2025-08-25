Ecuadorian woman killed while running across Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officials say that a woman from Ecuador was killed while running across the westbound lanes of the Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway on August 17, 2025.

Officials say Border Patrol agents watched as the woman climbed a fence and successfully ran across the eastbound lanes. A car then hit her as she crossed the westbound lanes. Official say that another car then ran over the woman's body.

When the Border Patrol agents were able to get to the woman, they could not find a pulse or detect any cardiac activity. Nine minutes later emergency medical crews arrived and also could not find a pulse. The Medical Examiner declared the woman dead at the scene. An autopsy confirmed blunt force trauma had killed the woman.

"The El Paso Police Department is investigating the incident and CBP OPR is reviewing it," CBP officials explained. "CBP OPR notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General."

Update (August 18, 2025): Special Traffic Investigators say a pedestrian is dead after a crash on Loop 375 last night.

Police officials say the crash happened just after 9:30 AM. Investigators say a car was traveling west when the pedestrian, an unidentified woman in her 30s, allegedly ran into traffic. A second car hit the pedestrian after she fell in the roadway.

Police officials are now seeking additional information about this crash. You are asked to call the police department's non-emergency line at (915)-832-4400 or call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915)-566-8477 if you have any information.

Update: All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 17, 2025): El Paso Police report all westbound lanes of Loop 375 at San Marcial or the US 54 interchange are closed as they investigate a crash.

Drivers are advised to exit at Paisano/US54 to avoid the area.

A call of a pedestrian collision was reported at 9:39 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout Good Morning El Paso and online.