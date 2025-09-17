What government watchdog, UTEP professor Max Grossman says happened during alleged assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the petition Max Grossman filed in his child custody battle with his former partner, who accused him of assault last month. Grossman is a government watchdog and UTEP professor.

In his petition, Grossman explained his perspective on the events of August 27, 2025, the date that Grossman's former partner alleged Grossman pushed her chest. The partner claimed that she was still recovering from surgery at the time. Grossman said the physical interaction was "unintentional and accidental."

"At a certain point, she demanded that I embrace her and threw herself at me in the bedroom," Grossman explained in his petition. "I instinctively put up my palms and she bounced backwards about two steps, without falling or yelling. She then claimed that I hurt her breast. I apologized and told her that it was she who came at me and that the impact was unintentional and accidental."

Grossman also detailed several other instances of his former partner's alleged "erratic" behavior. He stated in the petition that on April 2, 2025, his former partner "flew into a rage" that resulted in shattered glass falling near their child.

In the petition, Grossman stated that his former partner took custody of the child on September 2, and that when she stopped responding to texts and calls, Grossman reported the child missing to the police. Grossman then learned that his former partner had filed a complaint affidavit. He says that police officers arrested him for alleged assault on September 4. Grossman says his former partner has hidden the child from him since September 2.

Read through the original story included below to learn more about Grossman's arrest and the allegations his former partner has made against him.

Update (September 8, 2025): ABC-7 has obtained the arrest affidavit connected to Max Grossman's charge. Read the full document below.

UTEP professor and government watchdog Max Grossman was arrested last week and charged with assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

In the newly obtained court document, investigators say Grossman pushed the victim's chest a month after the victim had undergone reconstructive surgery. The victim told investigators that the incident had caused her to seek medical help. She then reported the incident to police.

ORIGINAL STORY (September 6, 2025): A UTEP professor known for advocating historic preservation has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

El Paso Police arrested Max Grossman for assault causing bodily injury involving family violence.

ABC-7 reached out to Grossman, who referred us to his attorney, Brian Kennedy.

In a statement Kennedy said, "This ridiculous charge is absolutely unfounded. Our concern is whether it is an action taken to pressure Mr. Grossman in a child custody issue. We intend to completely clear his name."

Grossman posted a $2,500 surety bond and was released after his arrest.

Court documents in civil court show Grossman on Friday filed a petition "affecting the parent-child relationship".

Grossman is known for advocating for the Duranguito neighborhood opposing efforts to build an arena there.