Man charged in East El Paso murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained new documents revealing what led up to the murder that happened in East El Paso on September 9, 2025.

The court documents state that officers arrested Manuel Gonzalez and charged him with murder. The officers were called out to the 1700 block of Larry Hinson Place on reports of shots fired in the area. They found spent bullet casings on the nearby 1700 block of Dale Douglas Drive. The officers later found a body inside a bedroom in a house on Dale Douglas. The person had been shot, the court document explains. The officers also found a woman with gunshot wounds to her arm and leg. The officers walked through the house and found blood in many places, the court document states.

Police block off the street outside the house where Jearhamel Jordan Fanaro was found dead (KVIA)

The female victim later told officers that she was hanging out with the man who died, Jearhamel Jordan Fanaro, at their house. At a certain point, Fanaro said "these guys are coming," and then the victim heard gunshots.

During the investigation, officers interviewed Salvador Gomez, who is charged with aggravated assault in this incident. The court document states that Gomez told detectives that he wanted to fight Fanaro, and that he brought Gonzalez as backup. Gomez claimed that Fanaro had jumped him and that Fanaro was dating his ex-girlfriend, the female victim.