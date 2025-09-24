Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Four people shot outside El Paso Police Headquarters

KVIA
By ,
New
Published 1:50 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say that officers responded to a shooting at Montana and Raynor in Central El Paso this afternoon. That is right outside of Police Headquarters. Officials say at least four people have been shot and are now receiving medical attention.

"No officers were involved with the shooting," police officials stated. "The call came in at 1:32 p.m."

Montana eastbound and westbound are closed currently.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.