Four people shot outside El Paso Police Headquarters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say that officers responded to a shooting at Montana and Raynor in Central El Paso this afternoon. That is right outside of Police Headquarters. Officials say at least four people have been shot and are now receiving medical attention.

"No officers were involved with the shooting," police officials stated. "The call came in at 1:32 p.m."

Montana eastbound and westbound are closed currently.

