3 people killed in shooting near Police Headquarters identified

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people are dead, including the alleged shooter, after the shooting near El Paso Police Headquarters on Wednesday. Police say the shooter, 28-year-old Uriel Ontiveros, killed himself.

The two victims killed in the shooting are 21-year-old Mia Molina and 27-year-old Victoria Whitman. Another person who was injured in the shooting is still recovering in the hospital. That person has been identified only as a 59-year-old man.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found four people with gunshot wounds, all four were taken to local hospitals.

EPPD has not released any information on what led up to the shooting.