Man arrested in fatal road rage shooting of 14-year-old Las Cruces boy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police have arrested an 18-year-old man believed to be responsible for the fatal road rage shooting of 14-year-old Alejandro Roman on June 2, 2025.

Police are choosing not to identify the suspect at this time, as the investigation is still pending. Officials say he is anticipated to be charged with multiple felonies in connection with the June shooting.

Police arrested the suspect this morning at a business off Highway 70 in Las Cruces. Officers were able to take him in without incident, a spokesperson for the Las Cruces Police Department explained.

The road rage shooting happened the evening of June 2 near the intersection of Solano Drive and Spruce Avenue.

"Investigators believe the shooting was a result of road rage between occupants of the two vehicles," the spokesperson stated. "It claimed the life of Roman who was a backseat passenger of a vehicle driven by a parent."