ATF offering $5,000 reward in road rage shooting of 14-year-old

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Phoenix Field Division (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person or people responsible for the shooting of Alejandro Roman, 14, earlier this month.

The ATF is offering the reward in conjunction with the Las Cruces Police Department. Police say that the shooting was likely connected to a road rage incident near the intersection of Solano Drive and Spruce Avenue at around 9 PM on June 2, 2025.

Investigators believe that the male subject was in a 2018-2022 white mid-size SUV. The car drove off after the shooting, ATF officials say.

"Anyone with information about this homicide should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477)," an ATF spokesperson explained. "Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com."

Update (June 6, 2025): Las Cruces Police just released two images of the car believed to be driven by the suspect in the road rage killing of Alejandro Roman, 14, on Monday.

The shooting happened around 9 PM Monday at the intersection of Solano Drive and Spruce Avenue. Roman was a backseat passenger in a car at the time.

"Investigators believe the suspect, believed to be a male, was driving a white Honda Odyssey or similar vehicle such as a minivan or sport utility vehicle," Las Cruces Police officials explained. "Police obtained images of the suspect vehicle and are releasing them hoping someone might recognize it or the person who was driving the vehicle on the evening of the shooting."

Anyone with information should reach out to police at (575) 526-0795. Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County is offering a reward.

Update (6:00 PM): Las Cruces Police just identified the teen killed in a road rage incident in Las Cruces as Alejandro Roman, 14. Police say that Roman was shot while he was sitting in the backseat of a car.

"Preliminary information from the investigation indicates the gunfire was a result of an incident of road rage," officials say. No one has been arrested.

Update (11:44 PM): A cash reward of $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this road rage shooting case. Anyone with information should report it through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County by calling 1 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the P3 Tips mobile app or by visiting NMCrimeStoppers.org. All tips remain 100% anonymous.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 3, 2025): A 14-year-old boy is dead after a road rage incident in Las Cruces. Police officials say the incident happened at the intersection of Solano Drive and Spruce Avenue Monday at 9 PM.

Police were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, officials say. He died at the scene.

"Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a road range confrontation, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation," a police spokesperson explained.

Police are currently withholding the name of the victim as they gather more information. No arrests have been made at this time.

"Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795. Information can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Dona Ana County at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, 'P3 TIPS.' The app is available through the App Store on most devices."