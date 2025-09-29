Owner of dog that allegedly attacked two men in Central El Paso issued 24 citations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The owner of the dog that allegedly attacked and injured two men in Central El Paso on September 17 has been issued 24 citations.

A spokesperson for El Paso Animal Services says the pet owner had previously been cited. Animal Protection Officers also picked up two other mixed breed dogs that were also loose at the time of the incident and humanely euthanized them. The dog involved in the alleged attack died after police officers shot it. The owner voluntarily surrendered the two other dogs, the spokesperson explained.

A 53-year-old man and an 87-year-old man were both injured in the dog attack. Emergency crews rushed both to the hospital. The 87-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries.

This incident happened near the intersection of Nations and Louisiana.

Officials have not publicly identified the pet owner.