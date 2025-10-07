Former cheer coach accused of recording in bathrooms has 100+ victims, assistant DA says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At a bond hearing today, Judge Antonio Aun ruled that Christopher Sotelo's bond requirements be lowered. Sotelo is accused of putting recording devices inside the bathroom of a cheerleading gym. Two of the victims were a 17-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl. Aun ordered the bonds that had been listed at $100,000 and $50,000 be lowered to $15,000. The $20,000 bond was lowered to $15,000, and the $10,000 and $5,000 bonds were denied.

This is Sotelo's second time dealing with confinement in jail and the need to post bond. He was initially arrested on August 30, and posted a $30,000 bond and was released that same day. Officials rearrested Sotelo on October 2 on new charges. After today's bond hearing, Sotelo's second round of bonds have been lowered to a total of $45,000.

Jail records show that as of 3 p.m. October 7, Sotelo remains detained in the El Paso Downtown Jail.

During the bond hearing, Assistant District Attorney Cristina Viesca-Santos stated she has been informed there are more than 100 victims in this case. Viesca-Santos argued during the bond hearing that the judge should not keep Sotelo on a lowered bond because more cases are likely.

Update (4:20 PM): ABC-7 just obtained court documents detailing the reasons for Sotelo's new charges. The court documents state that a 17-year-old and a 6-year-old were both captured on the hidden camera footage.

ORIGINAL STORY (October 2, 2025): The former cheer coach that had previously been arrested and charged with illegally recording in sensitive areas is now facing additional charges.

El Paso Police announced today that Christopher Sotelo, 32, is facing five new charges of invasive visual recording. Police officers rearrested Sotelo and booked him into jail on a combined $185,000 bond.

Christopher Sotelo (Courtesy: EPPD)

Last month, ABC-7 learned from court documents that Sotelo had allegedly hidden two recording devices in the Texas Bandits All-Star Cheerleading building's bathrooms. Officials have not explained the events leading up to Sotelo's rearrest, nor what cause officials to file additional charges against him.

Sotelo retained Brian Kennedy as his defense attorney. Kennedy provided the following statement to ABC-7:

"Christopher Sotelo has retained me as his attorney. I have no idea why they issued new warrants and re-arrested him. We haven't seen any paperwork as to the probable cause for the new warrants. As we get more information, I will be available." Brian Kennedy

El Paso Police Department officials are asking anyone with additional information to come forward. Contact the police department at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso to remain anonymous at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).