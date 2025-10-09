Third suspect arrested in fatal Salopek Park shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A third person has been arrested in connection with the fatal Salopek Park shooting that happened on September 4.

Las Cruces Police arrested Esteban Munoz, 19, Wednesday and charged him with felony counts of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Las Cruces Police announced the arrests of Elijah Sambrano, 18, and Apolinar Rosales, 18, last month.

"Sambrano is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery that may cause death or bodily harm and tampering with evidence," a police spokesperson explained. "Rosales is charged with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing."

Julia Clark, 19, died two days after the shooting. Emergency crews had airlifted her to UMC El Paso. A 19-year-old man was also shot during the incident. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call police at (575)-526-0795.