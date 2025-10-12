Rollover crash in West El Paso kills 2, injures 5

Update: The El Paso Fire Department responded to crash along W. Paisano and Executive Center Blvd. just after 5:54 p.m. They assessed and took five patients with injuries to area hospitals.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Special Traffic Investigations unit is at the scene of a rollover crash in West El Paso.

The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. along Paisano and Executive Center Blvd.

According to police there are two confirmed deaths as a result of the crash.