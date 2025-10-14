Skip to Content
Death investigation in East El Paso

KVIA
By
Published 3:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police responded to the 1700 block of Dale Douglas today.

Officers were first called out to reports of an unknown problem. The first call came in at 8:36 a.m.

Crimes Against Persons detectives were called out later. Officials describe the situation as a death investigation.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene also saw the Medical Examiner at the scene.

The same house played host to another crime scene just a month ago. The murder of Jearhamel Jordan Fanaro happened on September 9, 2025, at the same house.

