Death investigation in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police responded to the 1700 block of Dale Douglas today.
Officers were first called out to reports of an unknown problem. The first call came in at 8:36 a.m.
Crimes Against Persons detectives were called out later. Officials describe the situation as a death investigation.
An ABC-7 crew at the scene also saw the Medical Examiner at the scene.
The same house played host to another crime scene just a month ago. The murder of Jearhamel Jordan Fanaro happened on September 9, 2025, at the same house.