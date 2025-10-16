No threat found, Government Center in Las Cruces reopens

Update (1:36 PM): A Dona Ana County spokesperson says that no threat was found at the Government Center. The center is now back open.

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a bomb threat at the Government Center in Las Cruces.

The center was closed until further notice "out of an abundance of caution".

"Public safety remains the top priority for Doña Ana County. Residents are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway," said a spokeswoman with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office.

The Government Center is located at 845 N. Motel Blvd. The Sheriff's Office will provide more information for the public as the investigation continues.