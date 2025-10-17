25-year-old El Paso man charged with murder

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies have arrested Leopoldo Ortega, 25, and charged him with the murder of Juan Oscar Becerra, 36.

Becerra was found dead inside a home on the 12800 block of Barstow Avenue on October 2, 2025.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit identified Ortega as a suspect. Deputies took Ortega into custody on October 16, 2025, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Forces. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL STORY (October 3, 2025): The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead person in East El Paso.

It happened at a house on the 12800 block of Barstow near Pelicano Drive.

The sheriff's office told ABC-7 that deputies found one dead male. They said evidence suggested foul play.

At this time, authorities say there is no known threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact EPCSO's Major Crimes Unit.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will continue to bring updates on air and online.