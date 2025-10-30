Four Young Park defendants petition for separate trials

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The four defendants in the Young Park Shooting petitioned the court to have their trials heard separately.

Nathan Rivas, Tomas Rivas, Gustavo Dominguez, and Josiah Ontiveros have all pleaded not guilty, and all defendants will be tried as adults.

The shooting happened March 21, 2025 at Young Park in Las Cruces during an unauthorized car show. Three people died and 15 were injured.

The first defendant up in court will be Tomas Rivas on February 9, 2026. His trial is currently scheduled to last through February 17, barring any motions that may delay the trial. Court officials say each trial will happen over a period of seven days.

Gustavo Dominguez's trial will also be in February 2026, about a week after Tomas Rivas'.