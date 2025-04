EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- All four suspects in the Young Park mass shooting appeared before Judge Arrieta this morning at the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Tomas Rivas, 20, Gustavo Dominguez, 17, Nathan Rivas, 17, and Josiah Ontiveros, 15 all pleaded not guilty.

Officials say that all the suspects will be charged as adults.