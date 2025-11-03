84-year-old woman hit, killed while walking on George Dieter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police just identified the person killed by a car on George Dieter last Sunday as Elena Alarcon, 84. Police say that Adan Vasquez, 58, was also hit while walking on George Dieter with Alarcon, and that he was injured.

Special Traffic Investigators say that a car exited a parking lot and turned south onto George Dieter. Alarcon and Vasquez were crossing at the crosswalk at the same time. Police say that failure to yield the right of way to pedestrians was a contributing factor in this crash. Police have not said if the driver could face any charges connected with the collision.

ORIGINAL STORY (October 26, 2025): Two people received serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital after a collision in East El Paso, according to El Paso Fire.

El Paso Police's Special Traffic Investigation's unit is currently responding.

It happened about 6:46 p.m. a vehicle collided onto two pedestrians along George Dieter and Pendale.

El Paso Police are currently in the area investigating.