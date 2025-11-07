Man who served as lookout during deadly jail beating sentenced to 10 years in prison

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cristian Carrillo, the man who served as a lookout for several other inmates as they allegedly attacked and killed Jesus Torres in the El Paso County Jail Annex in 2023, pleaded guilty to murder. Carrillo, 27, received a 10-year prison sentence for his role in the deadly November 27, 2023, beating.

A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office says that Carrillo pleaded guilty on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Cristian Carrillo (Courtesy: El Paso County Jail Annex)

In his plea, prosecutors say that Carrillo admitted to serving as a lookout for his co-defendants, whose cases remain pending. The group shared a cell with Torres, who was found dead on a bottom bunk, covered in a blanket. Court documents state that when a detention officer pulled back the blanket, he found Torres with his head wrapped in a bloody plastic bag and earphones around his neck.

Torres' family filed a lawsuit against El Paso County a year after the attack.