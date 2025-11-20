Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Police need your helping in solving ‘unattended death’ in the desert

DASO
By
New
Published 11:12 AM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their investigation of an "unattended death" that occurred at 4201 Dripping Springs Road on June 5.

Deputies arrived at the address and found Joseph Omar Ruiz in the desert area nearby with no signs of life.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and need the public's help with their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any suspicious activity in the are on that date is asked to contact Central Dispatch at (575) 526-0795, option 6.

You may also remain anonymous by providing your tips to Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.