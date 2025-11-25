Fugitive Apprehension Unit rounds up five men wanted for sexual assault

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five men were arrested as part of a warrant roundup run by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit. The men were wanted for sexual assault-related offense, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said.

Rider Scott, 22, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault. He was arrested and booked into jail on a $210,000 bond.

Elijah Lemar Griffin, 33, is charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault, three counts of Indecency with a Child (Sexual Contact), and three counts of Sexual Assault of a Child. He was arrested and booked into jail without bond.

Angel Anguiano, 22, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault and one count of Aggravated Kidnapping- Sexual Abuse. He was arrested and booked into jail on a $30,000 bond.

Roscoe Christian Marlin, 50, is charged with Sexual Assault of a Child. He was arrested and booked into jail without bond.

Javier Rueza, 36, is charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. He was arrested and booked into jail on a $10,000 bond.

“Our team works tirelessly to bring violent offenders into custody and deliver justice for victims,” said Sheriff Ugarte. “These arrests send a clear message: if you commit crimes against our community, we will find you and you will be held accountable.”