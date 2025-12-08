Girl found in West El Paso reunited with family; Crimes Against Children investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police found a child in the area of Mesa Street and Castellano Drive about 5 a.m. Sunday morning. The child was reunited with her parents later the same morning. The Crimes Against Children Unit is now investigating the incident.

El Paso Police first alerted the public to the found child at 9:57 a.m. Sunday. By 10:51 a.m., El Paso Police confirmed that the child had been reunited with her parents.

Police did not provide details about how the child was found beyond the time and place she was discovered. When they first released news of the found child, whose name has not been released, police provided the public with a photo of the young girl. She appeared to be wearing pajamas in the photograph. At that time, police asked anyone with information about the girl to call the Crimes Against Children Unit, the El Paso Police Department's Non-Emergency line, or Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

An hour later, when police announced the child had been reunited with her parents, the police department thanked the public and media for help getting the word out.

"Please note that the investigation into the circumstances of this incident is ongoing and is being handled by the Crimes Against Children Unit," an El Paso Police Department spokesperson stated Sunday. Police officials confirmed to ABC-7 on Monday that the investigation is still underway.