El Paso missing person case ends with murder charge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Javier Montoya Rubio, 48, was arrested in connection with the death of David Luciano Gutierrez, who was reported missing in September 2025. Rubio is charged with murder and an alleged drug offense.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office's Major Crimes Unit just arrested Rubio, and released this video of Rubio's arrest. Rubio is being held in jail without bond.

Javier Montoya Rubio (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

On September 15, the Sheriff's Office received a missing person report for Gutierrez, 45, who was last seen on September 7. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit started investigating. On November 1, detectives executed a search warrant on the 1100 block of South Ascencion Street and found human remains that were positively identified as Gutierrez. His death was then ruled a homicide.

Victim David Luciano Gutierrez (Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives, along with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, arrested Rubio on the 14300 block of Desierto Lindo Avenue on December 8. According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation is still ongoing.

“The Sheriff’s Office remains firmly committed to bringing justice to victims and their families,” said El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “Our team works tirelessly to uncover the truth, follow every lead, and ensure that those responsible for violent acts are held accountable.”