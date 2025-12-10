Mescalero man who assaulted woman with cinder block sentenced to prison

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Myron Edward Blake, Jr., 40, was sentenced to more than four years in prison for assaulting a woman and causing her severe injuries.

Federal prosecutors say Blake, a Mescalero resident who is an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, assaulted a woman identified only as Jane Doe. Prosecutors say that Blake used a cinder block and a two by six board to injure the woman. The assault happened on June 27, 2024, according to court documents.

Blake pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. He will be subject to three years of supervised release after he is let out of prison.