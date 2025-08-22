ABC-7 Listens: Your Guide to the ABC-7 Connected TV App

When you're constantly on the move, keeping up with the latest developments around town can be a challenge. But don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. In this week’s edition of ABC-7 Listens, ABC-7'S Marcel Clarke explains how you can stay connected to everything happening across the Borderland with one simple tool: the ABC-7 Connected TV App.

You can find it by searching for ‘KVIA ABC-7 El Paso News’ on your Roku, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV device.

Once downloaded, the app becomes a one-stop shop for live and on-demand streaming content, featuring stories produced by the ABC-7 news team throughout the region.

The design is video-focused and easy to navigate. When you open the app, it launches to the live broadcast or the most recent ABC-7 newscast. The app also serves as a critical resource during breaking news or severe weather events. ABC-7 sends out alerts so viewers can watch coverage live as it happens, making sure important updates are always within reach.