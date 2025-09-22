Skip to Content
ABC-7 Listens

ABC-7 Listens: Responding to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show

By
Published 11:12 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Watch the video above to hear KVIA's response to ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel's show indefinitely.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Listens

Jump to comments ↓

Marcel Clarke

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.