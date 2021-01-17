ABC-7 Sunday Xtra: Competing arguments over blame for the U.S. Capitol riot

ABC-7 Xtra

EL PASO, Texas -- One local university professor says Antifa, a left-wing political group, infiltrated pro-Trump supporters Jan. 6 when hundreds converged on Washington, D.C. at the behest of President Trump, then stormed the U.S. Capitol.

It was a history-making siege that led to the deaths of five people, one of those being a Capitol police officer.

New Mexico State University professor David Clements tells ABC 7 Xtra Sunday edition host Saul Saenz that he doesn't believe Trump incited rioters to wreak chaos and storm the building.

He also claims there are pages of sworn testimony ignored by courts across the country that could have, at the least, urged juries to examine possible evidence of voter fraud.

And the professor claims Trump and his supporters are being silenced on social media.

But Social media blogger Jaime Abeytia squares off with Clements, saying those judges who refused to listen to so-called evidence of election fraud were judges picked by Trump himself. And they found that the evidence was not compelling enough to be examined by jurors.

Furthermore, Abeytia also says the actions of the storming of the capitol were perpetrated by Trump supporters, and not Antifa as Clements falsely claims.