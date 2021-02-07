ABC-7 Xtra: Sweeping immigration changes and the impact on the Borderland

ABC-7 Xtra

EL PASO, Texas -- President Joe Biden began making sweeping immigration policy changes right after he took the oath of office -- a halt to border wall construction, reuniting migrant families separated at the border, and trying to find the root cause of migrants leaving their homeland in large numbers and coming to our borders.

On Sunday at 11:35 p.m. ABC-7 Xtra speaks with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, who is meeting with the city and county emergency management officials to talk about a possible surge.

Another guest is the chairman for the El Paso County Republican Party. Ray Baca says sweeping immigration changes are an open invitation for migrants to rush to our borders at the worst possible time -- in the middle of a pandemic.

Tune in Sunday Night when Saul Saenz and guests discuss sweeping immigration changes and the impact on the Borderland.