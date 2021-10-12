Skip to Content
U.S. to reopen Mexico border in November for fully vaccinated

A woman walks to enter Mexico on foot at the San Ysidro port of entry.
Getty Images via CNN
By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All international visitors will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The new rules to be announced Wednesday will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals entry to the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel. That starts in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel.

