Boeing pilot involved in Max testing is indicted in Texas

AP National News

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — A Boeing test pilot has been indicted on fraud charges related to his work in evaluating the 737 Max jetliner, the same model that was involved in two deadly crashes. Prosecutors said Mark Forkner was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury and accused of deceiving safety regulators who were evaluating the plane. The indictment accuses Forkner of giving false and incomplete information to the Federal Aviation Administration about a flight-control system on the plane. The control system was implicated in the crashes. It pushed the noses of the planes down, and pilots were unable to regain control. Forkner is expected to make his first appearance in court on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.