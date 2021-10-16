Laurent Gbagbo launches new political party in Ivory Coast

By TOUSSAINT N’GOTTA

Associated Press

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo has launched a new political party, formally breaking ties with those who led his supporters while he faced war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court. Gbagbo returned home to Ivory Coast after more than a decade abroad in June after his acquittal was upheld. He later said he would be establishing a new political party in order to avoid legal battles with his one-time ally, Pascal Affi N’Guessan. The creation of Gbagbo’s political new party comes amid lingering questions about his future political aspirations. He is expected to address the party congress on Sunday, organizers said.