Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. The longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump is still defending his supporters who broke into the Capitol that day. He has aggressively tried to block the committee’s work by directing Bannon not to answer questions while also suing the panel to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents. The committee’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, says: “We won’t be deterred. We won’t be distracted. And we won’t be delayed.”