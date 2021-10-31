Skip to Content
White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

<i>BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has contracted COVID-19. Psaki is not traveling with President Joe Biden, who has been in Rome this weekend for a Group of 20 summit, and is headed to Scotland on Monday for a U.N. climate summit. She says she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House. Psaki says they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. She had planned to travel with the president but scrapped the trip after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.

