ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting. The St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet that it happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m. Thursday. The department did not provide details on what happened or their conditions. It says there is no threat to the public. Helicopter video from KMSP-TV showed several squad cars near the intersection as well as a gray van with its driver door open near the pumps at a gas station. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation.

