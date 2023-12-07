Ex-Philadelphia labor leader convicted of embezzling from union to pay for home renovations, meals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Longtime former Philadelphia labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and a codefendant have been convicted of using more than $650,000 in union funds for their personal use. It’s the second conviction that federal prosecutors have secured against the long-powerful figure since a sweeping 2019 indictment. Dougherty led Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for nearly three decades. The jury capped a monthlong trial by convicting Dougherty on Thursday of conspiracy, embezzlement and dozens of other charges. Prosecutors said he and codefendant Brian Burrows, Local 98′s former president, used the money for home renovations, concerts, groceries and other items. Both men are to be sentenced in March.

