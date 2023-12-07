Jonathan Majors’ accuser pressed about partying at Manhattan nightclub after alleged assault

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney for Jonathan Majors sought to cast doubt on his ex-girlfriend’s claim she suffered “excruciating” pain and injuries following an alleged assault by the actor last spring. For several hours on Thursday, the defense played video clips showing the accuser Grace Jabbari dancing and drinking at a nightclub in the hours after she said Majors struck her on the side of the head and broke her finger. Jabbari said she was running on adrenaline after the attack and did not want to be alone. The testimony came on the fourth day of the trial against Majors, a budding Hollywood star whose career has been upended by the allegations of abuse. He has denied all charges.

