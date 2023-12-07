Kentucky governor says state-run disaster relief funds can serve as model for getting aid to victims

Gov. Andy Beshear says state-run disaster relief funds that funneled millions in charitable donations to tornado- and flood-stricken Kentucky can serve as models for getting aid to storm victims. Beshear commented Thursday in response to an auditor’s review of the funds. Beshear started the funds following tornadoes that ravaged parts of western Kentucky in 2021 and flooding in the state’s Appalachian region in 2022. The review by state Auditor Mike Harmon’s office was released this week. It found inappropriate payments from the tornado relief fund amounted to a tiny fraction of the total spent through June 30. The review of the flood relief fund found no inappropriate payments.

