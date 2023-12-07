Michigan school shooting victims to speak as teen faces possible life sentence

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A court hearing in suburban Detroit is likely to be tense and emotional as a judge hears from families and surviving victims of the Oxford school shooting, Ethan Crumbley could be sentenced to life in prison Friday. He also could receive a shorter term with an opportunity for parole. The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to all 24 charges in the 2021 shooting, including murder and terrorism. Four other students were killed and six more students were wounded along with a staff member. Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, also will have an opportunity to speak and possibly explain why he should be spared a life sentence.

