New US-Mexico agreement to monitor foreign investments comes as more Chinese money flows into Mexico
By MARIA VERZA and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States and Mexico have agreed to monitor foreign investments and regularly share information about the screening process. Announcement of the deal Thursday in Mexico City comes as more Chinese money is flowing into Mexico. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. is becoming “more deeply integrated with Mexico” and wants “to see further deepening of our economic relationship.” The U.S. wants to prevent Chinese purchases of sensitive American technology that could be accessed through other U.S. trading partners. The U.S.-Mexico agreement may help achieve that goal. The U.S. is Mexico’s top trading partner. But China is the fastest-growing source of foreign investment in Mexico.