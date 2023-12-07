New US-Mexico agreement to monitor foreign investments comes as more Chinese money flows into Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States and Mexico have agreed to monitor foreign investments and regularly share information about the screening process. Announcement of the deal Thursday in Mexico City comes as more Chinese money is flowing into Mexico. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. is becoming “more deeply integrated with Mexico” and wants “to see further deepening of our economic relationship.” The U.S. wants to prevent Chinese purchases of sensitive American technology that could be accessed through other U.S. trading partners. The U.S.-Mexico agreement may help achieve that goal. The U.S. is Mexico’s top trading partner. But China is the fastest-growing source of foreign investment in Mexico.

By MARIA VERZA and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.