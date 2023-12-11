Closing arguments start in trial of 3 Washington state police officers charged in Black man’s death
By MARTHA BELLISLE
Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Black man who was shocked, beaten and hogtied face down on a sidewalk pleaded for breath during his arrest in Washington state and the three police officers charged in his death did not respond to his pleas, a prosecutor told the jury in closing arguments Monday. Ellis died on March 3, 2020, nearly three months before George Floyd’s death would spark an international outcry against police brutality. Defense lawyers say Ellis attacked the officers with “super-human strength” and that he died of a drug overdose and a damaged heart. Closing arguments are slated to continue Tuesday.