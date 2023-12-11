No victims found in huge debris pile after corner of Bronx apartment building collapses

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters say they haven’t found any victims of a partial building collapse in the Bronx. Firefighters spent hours Monday searching a huge mound of rubble after a corner of an apartment building collapsed, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves. Fire officials say two people who evacuated the building received minor injuries. Firefighters used a search dog, a robotic dog and at least one drone to make sure nobody was trapped in the rubble. Officials were looking into what caused the collapse. The 1927 building has been undergoing facade repairs. Buildings Commissioner James Oddo says there were seven unresolved violations pending at the property, but they weren’t structural.

By JOSEPH B. FREDERICK, JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

