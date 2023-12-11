Europe agreed on world-leading AI rules. How do they work and will they affect people everywhere?
By KELVIN CHAN
AP Business Writer
LONDON (AP) — European Union officials worked into the late hours last week hammering out an agreement on world-leading rules meant to govern the use of artificial intelligence in the 27-nation bloc. The Artificial Intelligence Act is the latest set of regulations designed to govern technology in Europe destined to have global impact. The AI Act will apply to the EU’s nearly 450 million residents, but experts say its impact could be felt far beyond because of Brussels’ leading role in drawing up rules that act as a global standard.