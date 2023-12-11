Florida school board may seek ouster of Moms for Liberty co-founder over Republican sex scandal

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board is scheduled to consider whether to seek the resignation of a co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty group, who is embroiled in the fallout of a sexual assault investigation into her husband, the Republican Party state chairman. The Sarasota County School Board cannot oust Bridget Ziegler outright from the panel but was set to vote Tuesday on a resolution requesting that she step down. The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Ziegler’s husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple’s admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser. Christian Ziegler has denied any wrongdoing.

