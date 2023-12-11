Horse and buggy collides with pickup truck, ejecting 4 buggy passengers and seriously injuring 2

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a horse and buggy collided with a pickup truck at an intersection, seriously injuring the buggy’s young driver and an adult passenger. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says the buggy was stopped at the intersection Sunday afternoon when the horse “unexpectedly reared and bucked,” pushing the buggy into the path of the pickup. The horse was killed and all four people in the buggy were ejected, including an infant. A photo from the scene shows a black carriage with significant damage to its body and a group of men dressed in what appears to be traditional Amish attire. St. Mary’s County in southern Maryland is home to a relatively large Amish community.

