Man charged with terrorism over a fire at South African Parliament is declared unfit to stand trial

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A man charged with terrorism and other offenses over a 2022 fire that badly damaged South Africa’s historic Parliament complex in Cape Town has been declared unfit to stand trial. Zandile Mafe was diagnosed with schizophrenia by an expert panel in a report. A judge in the Western Cape High Court ruled Monday that he agreed with the assessment. Mafe has said he is fit to stand trial and has admitted in previous court hearings to setting the fire at Parliament in January 2022. He said that he did it in protest against Parliament, the local government in Cape Town and the national government.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.