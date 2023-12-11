Minnesota judge sets aside murder conviction of man imprisoned as teen for 2004 flower shop killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has set aside the murder conviction of a 35-year-old man who was sent to prison for the 2004 killing of a man in a Minneapolis flower shop. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Monday’s ruling comes after prosecutors agreed that Marvin Haynes proved his constitutional rights were violated during his 2005 trial. Haynes was 16 at the time of the killing of 55-year-old Randy Sherer. He’s expected to be released from prison Monday. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says his prosecution was a “terrible injustice.” She says his conviction rested almost exclusively on eyewitness identification, and that there was no forensic evidence connecting him to the crime.

