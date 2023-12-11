Skip to Content
AP-National

New York pledges $1B on chip research and development in Albany in bid for jobs, federal grants

By
Published 3:06 PM

By MAYSOON KHAN
Associated Press/Report for America

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Democrats say the state will spend $1 billion to expand research into chip technology in an effort to turn upstate New York into a global center of semiconductor research and manufacturing. Gov. Kathy Hochul says the $1 billion in state funding will be matched by at least $9 billion in investments from companies including semiconductor designer IBM and semiconductor manufacturer Micron. The plan is to eventually create 700 new jobs in Albany and allow for the purchase of a cutting-edge computer chip machine. It’s part of a long-term U.S. plan to wrest control of the industry away from competitors, particularly China.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content