Romanian court rejects influencer Andrew Tate’s request to return assets seized in trafficking case

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania has rejected a request by influencer Andrew Tate to return assets that were seized during investigations into the case in which he is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Tate’s lawyer told The Associated Press he has applied to appeal the Bucharest Tribunal’s decision. Authorities have said the assets seized included luxury cars, designer watches and cash in several currencies and were worth an estimated 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million). Tate and the three others arrested have denied the allegations.

